Trinamool likely to bring motion against Governor in Assembly on Thursday

Kolkata, Sep 4 The tussle between the Governors’ House and the state secretariat in West Bengal is expected to aggravate further as the Trinamool Congress is mulling over moving a special motion against the functioning of the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose in the Assembly on Thursday, the last day of the extended monsoon session.

The likely decision comes after the Raj Bhavan on Monday morning announcing the Governor's decision to appoint interim vice-chancellors to 16 state universities which are operating without a functional head for some time now.

The fresh notification came just a day after the Governor’s House issued a notification on Sunday saying any instruction from the state government or state education department was not binding on any faculty or non-faculty staff of any state university.

Hinting at bringing a special motion condemning the functioning of the Governor, Education Minister Bratya Basu said a final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During the tenure of Bose's predecessor and the current Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also, the ruling party had moved a similar motion against him.

Meanwhile, a BJP legislator said that when the monsoon session of the Assembly had resumed in July, the ruling party gave a similar hint that a motion against the Governor might be brought.

“But it did not happen then. First let them move the motion officially, and we will also act as per the decision of our legislative party,” the BJP MLA said.

Earlier on Monday, Bratya Basu had also launched a scathing attack against the Governor, going to the extent of describing him as a “clown”.

He also hinted at legal action to stall the various moves of the Governor concerning the education sector.

