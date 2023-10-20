Trinamool MLA arrested in Bengal school job case approaches SC for bail

Kolkata, Oct 20 Jiban Krishna Saha, the Trinamool Congress legislator from the Barwan Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, who is behind the bars for the last six months because of his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal, has now approached the Supreme Court with a bail application.

His application, said his close confidants within the party, was admitted by the apex court and a notice has been sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI has been asked by the apex court to file its affidavit in the matter within the next three weeks, following which the matter will be taken up for hearing.

Saha was arrested by the CBI sleuths in April this year and since then he is in the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress’ district leadership, however, has decided not to get associated with the development. “This is entirely a legal matter and the party leadership has no connection with it. So the party has no comment to offer in the matter also,” said the acting district vice- president Apurba Sarkar.

--IANS

