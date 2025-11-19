Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee files FIR against Bengal Governor

Kolkata, Nov 19 The ongoing tussle between West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee over the latter's allegations that arms and ammunition were distributed to the BJP-backed goons from Raj Bhavan took a new turn on Wednesday, as Banerjee registered an FIR against the Governor at a police station in Kolkata.

The FIR has been registered under Section 61 (criminal conspiracy), Section 152 (act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed; if not committed), Section 196 (promoting hatred or enmity between different communities) and Section 353 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The FIR by Kalyan Banerjee was lodged at the Hare Street Police station just a day after the office of the Governor filed a suit against the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member at the Calcutta High Court in the matter.

In the legal suit filed on behalf of the Governor's office by the officer-on-special duty (OSD) to Bose, it was argued that the comments by Banerjee not only tarnished the dignity of the chair of the Governor but also had elements of creating an ambience and confusion that would ultimately lead to social chaos.

The controversies over the matter started on Saturday when Banerjee, while interacting with the media persons, alleged that the Raj Bhavan was giving shelter to “criminals” of the BJP.

The Trinamool MP also claimed that the Governor should first stop giving shelter to criminals and distributing arms and ammunition to them to kill Trinamool Congress workers. “As long as an incompetent Governor like you remains, as long as a BJP-servant Governor remains, you will never see anything good happening in West Bengal,” Kalyan Banerjee had said.

Reacting to the remarks, the Governor on Sunday described the allegation floated by Banerjee as “inflammatory, explosive and irresponsible” and also cautioned of strong legal actions on his part. He also demanded an unconditional apology from Kalyan Banerjee if his allegations made publicly are untrue.

On Monday, the Governor also initiated a joint search and combing operation within the premises of Raj Bhavan in central Kolkata to check whether the allegations floated by Trinamool Congress MP were true or not.

After nothing surfaced following the joint combing operations, the Governor threatened to take legal action against Banerjee, and finally, on Tuesday, a suit was filed in the matter at the Calcutta High Court by the office of the Governor.

