Trinamool MP Mausam Benazir Noor quits party, rejoins Congress

Kolkata, Jan 3 Mausam Benazir Noor, the current Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member and former two-time Congress Lok Sabha member from Maldaha (Uttar) constituency in minority-dominated Malda district of West Bengal, on Saturday, had joined India's oldest national party again.

She returned to the grand old party at the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, the party's central coordinator for West Bengal, Golam Ahmed Mir, and the State Congress President Suvankar Sarkar.

Those present during Benazir Noor's induction was the only Congress Lok Sabha member from West Bengal, Isha Khan Chowdhury, who is also the first cousin of Noor.

Isha Khan Chowdhury is the current Congress MP from the second Lok Sabha constituency in Malda district -- Maldaha (Dakshin).

Mausam Benazir Noor is the daughter of veteran and four-time Congress legislator, Rubi Noor, who was the younger sister of the top Congress leader from West Bengal and former Railways Minister in former PM late Indira Gandhi-led Union Cabinet, Abu Barkat Ataur Ghani Khan Chowdhury, who is often termed as the architect of "Modern Malda".

Mausam Benazir Noor was elected for the first time in the Lok Sabha from Maldaha (Uttar) constituency in 2009 at the age of 29 and at that time she was the second youngest Lok Sabha member.

She got re-elected from Maldaha (Uttar) again in 2014.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she joined the Trinamool Congress and contested from Maldaha (Uttar) as a ruling party candidate.

However, in 2024, she was defeated by two-time BJP Rajya Sabha member, Khagen Murmu following which the Trinamool Congress had sent her to the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to the media persons after joining the Congress on Saturday, Mausam Benazir Noor told media persons that she had already sent her resignation from Trinamool Congress to the party's supremo and the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

"My resignation letter as a member of the Rajya Sabha is also ready and I will submit that on Monday," she said.

"I joined Congress inspired by my uncle Ghani Khan Chowdhury and my mother, Rubi Noor. They dedicated their lives to the people of West Bengal and especially, the people from Malda," she added.

Her cousin and the current Congress Lok Sabha member from Maldaha (Dakshin), Isha Khan Chowdhury said he is too happy to welcome back his cousin sister to the party.

"It was the wish of the people of Malda that she would return to Congress, which she had fulfilled," Chowdhury added.

However, the Trinamool Congress have not commented on Mausam Benazir Noor's exit from the party.

