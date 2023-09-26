Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale seeks details from MHA on PM Modi's 'Urban Naxal' remark

New Delhi, Sep 26 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday sought clarification from the Central government on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the Congress was "outsourcing urban Naxals".

In a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Gokhale sought the details of such organisation identified by it.

In a letter to the MHA, Trinamool Congress MP said, "This is with reference to the comments made by Prime Minister of India during a speech on 25 September, 2023, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh."

Gokhale said that in his speech, the Prime Minister made a startling allegation that the party Indian National Congress is being run by a group called "urban naxals".

"This is also not the first time the Prime Minister has used this term in public speeches. On several occassions, Opposition parties as well as some journalists, activists, and NGOs have been labeled as 'urban naxals' by the Prime Minister," he said.

He dubbed it as a matter of grave concern with regards to internal security as a person no less than the Prime Minister has indicated the existence of a group called "urban naxals".

"In this regard, you're required to furnish the undersigned MP with the following information: Has the Ministry of Home Affairs identified a category called "urban naxals"? If yes, please state the details of this category of persons including their activities and the basis on which they're identified. How many prosecutions have been conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs or central investigation agencies into various 'urban naxals' that the Prime Minister claims are allegedly operating in political parties, news organizations, and NGOs in India."

He also asked the MHA to state the standard SOP laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with any communication extended to all state governments regarding the topic of "urban naxals".

"The above information sought pertains to prospective parliamentary work and, hence, you're requested to kindly acknowledge this letter and communicate a time-frame within which the information can be expected.

"Considering the serious nature of the allegations by the PM, you're requested to kindly treat this as urgent & priority and submit the information via email to me," Gokhale added.

His remarks came a day after the Prime Minister on Monday termed the principal opposition Congress a "company" which is being run by a group of "urban Naxals".

Prime Minister Modi made these allegations while addressing a mammoth gathering of BJP booth workers - the event organised by the state unit called - 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan.

During his long speech, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the grand-old party and levelled charges against it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor