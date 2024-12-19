Trinamool MP's appeal: Do not allow delivery boys while girls are alone at home

Kolkata, Dec 19 Four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Serampore Lok Sabha constituency in Hooghly district of West Bengal, Kalyan Banerjee, on Thursday, requested people to not allow delivery boys within homes when girls are alone there.

In his statement issued on Thursday afternoon, Banerjee also elaborated on the reason he is issuing such a note of caution: the recent incident in the Serampore area, where a delivery boy entered a house and attempted to assault a young girl who was alone there.

“Thankfully, the Serampore Police Station acted swiftly, identified the individual, and arrested him, as I had requested. Please stay vigilant and take every precaution to keep your children safe,” Banerjee’s statement read.

Meanwhile, state police sources said that in the incident that Banerjee referred to, the delivery boy entered the house while the girl was alone at home to deliver an item and asked for the OTP required for the delivery.

As the girl was checking her email on her desktop to get the OTP, the delivery boy tried to sexually abuse her. However, he left on being resisted vehemently and before leaving, threatened the girl of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The girl immediately informed the mother over the phone. First, a formal complaint was lodged with the online trading entity with which the delivery boy was attached and subsequently, the girl’s parents also lodged a complaint with the local police station.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Lok Sabha member who expressed concern over the development. Soon the accused delivery boy was arrested.

West Bengal has been making negative headlines for a number of reported cases of rape and murder in the state and in many cases the victims were minors.

The most talked about case on this count was the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises this August.

