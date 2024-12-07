Trinamool nominates Ritabrata Banerjee for Rajya Sabha by-elections

Kolkata, Dec 7 The Trinamool Congress on Saturday nominated Ritabrata Banerjee for the upcoming by-elections to Rajya Sabha in Bengal.

Trinamool Congress posted on social media platform X, "Under the inspiration of Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial, we are pleased to announce the candidature of Ritabrata Banerjee (@RitabrataBanerj) for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha

"We extend our heartfelt wishes to him. May he work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and continue advocating for the rights of every Indian," read a statement by Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee complimented Ritabrata Banerjee for the nomination.

"This recognition is truly well-deserved, reflecting the tireless effort @RitabrataBanerji has invested in strengthening the organisation and advocating for trade union workers across West Bengal. While it may take time, commitment, performance and hard work are always rewarded in the end," read a statement issued by Abhishek Banerjee.

The seat fell vacant after MP and former bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well as from Trinamool Congress marking his protest against the rape and murder of a doctor of R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata as well as the "corruption" in state administration.

Since then, several names have been doing rounds, and finally, Ritabrata Banerjee was chosen.

Ritabrata Banerjee, the former general secretary of CPI(M)'s student wing Students' Federation of India (SFI), was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2014.

The CPI-M expelled him from the party in 2017 and for the next three years, he continued as an independent Rajya Sabha member.

Later, Ritabrata Banerjee joined the Trinamool Congress, and in 2021, he was appointed the state president of the party's trade union wing Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC).

