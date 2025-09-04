Trinamool panchayat leader arrested for abetting suicide in Bengal's Murshidabad

Kolkata, Sep 4 A Trinamool Congress panchayat member was arrested on Thursday on charges of abetting suicide.

The incident has taken place in Raninagar area of Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

According to the police, the name of the arrested Trinamool Congress leader is Ainal Haque who is a member of Raninagar II Panchayat Samiti.

The accused had allegedly put pressure on the headmaster of a school by accusing him of theft and demanding Rs 35 lakh from him.

Headmaster Ujjwal Singh Roy died by suicide on Tuesday after he could not bear the false accusation. His family had filed a complaint with the police station. Based on which the arrest was made.

Polly Singh Roy, the wife of the headmaster who committed suicide, told media persons: "The Trinamool leader repeatedly threatened him saying I will imprison you for no reason. I will prove to the people that you are a thief. If you give me Rs 35 lakh rupees, I will release you. Following such threats, my husband was suffering from severe mental depression. He took his own life after he could not take such insult anymore."

According to police sources, a case has been filed against Ainal Haque under sections 108, 351, 352 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

On Tuesday morning, the hanging body of Ujjwal Singh Roy, the acting headmaster of Babultoli Khalilur Rahman Vidya Niketan School, was recovered from his house.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh slammed the Trinamool Congress for indulging in corruption by threatening a school master.

"Those who committed such incidents should be punished. How can a Trinamool leader put pressure on a school headmaster. He is a public representative. The Trinamool Congress will have to take responsibility for the incident. There is only one solution to end this reign of terror and violence. The Trinamool must be removed from the government," said the BJP leader.

