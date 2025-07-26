Trinamool student wing sees Centre's hand in holding Calcutta varsity exams on foundation day

Kolkata, July 26 Trinamool Congress’ student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), on Saturday criticised the University of Calcutta's decision to hold under-graduate exams on July 28, the day the students celebrate its foundation day.

However, the Trinamool Congress leadership had blamed the Union government over the development despite the fact that the University of Calcutta is a state-run varsity with the Union government having no role to play in its daily administrative affairs.

In a social media post, TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharjee alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to stop the students' outside to hold its foundation day programme at the behest of the central government.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will address her party's student leaders on that day from the foundation day programme at Mayo Road.

"A deep conspiracy has been hatched to stop today's student and youth society who are inspired by the ideals of Mamata Banerjee and believe in the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee," Bhattacharya wrote.

"On August 28, the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, Calcutta University, has suddenly announced the exam schedule for B.Com Semester 4 and B.A.LLB Semester 4 and the time has been given exactly from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — this is not an ordinary academic decision. This makes it clear that it is a political ploy to obstruct the democratic rights of students and act at the behest of Delhi," he said.

The students' body of the state’s ruling party also wrote a letter to Calcutta University's interim vice-chancellor expressing a strong objection to the university's decision to hold the exam.

"We seek a fair and immediate intervention from your end to ensure that the examination date is rescheduled so that students are not forced to compromise on either front. Hoping for a prompt and just response," read the letter.

The TMCP state president further said that this decision was putting not only the students who support the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, but also all ordinary students in extreme difficulty, as they would find it difficult to commute that day due to large gatherings. He claimed that Calcutta University's interim vice chancellor had taken this to serve her political interests and hence the development was extremely unfortunate, anti-democratic, and condemnable."

Interim vice-chancellor of the University of Calcutta, Shanta Dutta, however, dismissed the TMCP's allegation and said examination dates were announced in advance.

"The university does not hold exams only on public holidays. It is not possible to hold exams keeping in mind the dates of every political event. Therefore, this allegation is completely baseless," the vice-chancellor said.

Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of CPI-M, meanwhile, slammed the TMCP for maintaining double standard when it came to organise political programmes.

"Trinamool Congress held its Martyrs' Day rally on a Monday. Several schools had to cancel exams and declare a holiday. Did TMCP raise its voice against its party's decision? They are behaving as if colleges and universities are their personal property and their leaders will decide when to conduct exams. This high-handedness of TMCP must stop. This is nothing but their double standard," said SFI's state president in West Bengal, Debanjan Dey.

