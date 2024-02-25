Trinamool to flag off LS campaign with mega rally in Kolkata on March 10

Kolkata, Feb 25 West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced will flag off its campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls with a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground here on March 10.

Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be the principal speakers at the rally.

Party insiders said that at the rally, the leadership, including both the Banerjees, will mainly highlight the issues of pending central dues to the state government under various central-sponsored schemes with focus on the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA and the housing scheme under PMAY.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool organised a similar mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground which was attended by top leaders from the national parties like the Congress as well as the regional parties from other states.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal in March only and in all probability he will address a rally somewhere in North 24 Parganas district either on March 6 or on March 7.

He is expected, in this address at the proposed rally, is expected to highlight the recent development at Sandeshkhali in the same district over the protests by local women accusing local Trinamool leaders of sexual harassment and violence against them. Political observers are of the opinion that the Trinamool has deliberately chosen March 10 as the date of their mega rally so that the issues highlighted by the Prime Minister can be also countered there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor