Trinamool to move motion against Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, Dec 2 Trinamool Congress, on Monday, will move a motion in the West Bengal Assembly opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which is currently under consideration by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to participate in the debate on the motion to be brought on the sixth day of the ongoing winter session.

The session is scheduled to be continued till December 10.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has already advised the members of BJP’s legislative team to be present in the House while the motion is moved and make a forceful participation in the debate on the Bill.

Trinamool Congress has already outlined two points of their opposition to the said Bill.

The first objection is against the proposal in the Bill to assign the District Magistrates the survey work of the existing Waqf properties in the districts concerned. Trinamool Congress feels that such “bureaucratisation” for review of Waqf Property is "simply unacceptable".

The second objection is the proposal for the takeover of those assets that have been verbally declared as Waqf properties. The party claimed that "this is a deliberate attempt of divisive politics of the ruling party at the Centre".

Last week while speaking in the House, the Chief Minister said the new Bill intends to totally destabilize the Waqf system in the country. “This Bill is against one particular religion. This Bill is against the basic spirit of equality and the right to practice any religion. That is exactly why we are opposing the said Bill,” the Chief Minister said last week.

On Monday, there will also be the oath ceremony of the six Trinamool Congress legislators, who were elected in the bypolls last month. Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will himself be present in the Assembly to administer the oath.

Now all eyes are on whether there will be any interaction between the Governor and the Chief Minister on this occasion within the Assembly premises.

