Trinamool to move special motion in Bengal Assembly on ‘attack on federalism’

Kolkata, Nov 23 Trinamool Congress will move a special motion on “attack of federalism” in the forthcoming winter session of the West Bengal Assembly starting from Friday.

Trinamool Congress insiders said the motion will be moved on November 28 and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will herself participate in the discussion on the motion. The motion will be moved under Rule 169 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly'.

“The manner in which the BJP-ruled Union government is acting to demolish the autonomous nature and legacy of certain institutions has become a major threat for the federal structure of the country. Besides attacks on the federal structure of the nation, such actions are really alarming for secular-democracy. So we have decided to move this motion so that the legislators can participate in the debate on this issue,” said a member of the state cabinet.

However, the BJP leadership in West Bengal does not want to give much importance to that proposed motion.

According to the party’s state spokesman in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, since Trinamool Congress is not a political party in the true sense of it, such motions or resolutions moved by it are totally immaterial. “Trinamool Congress has always maligned the rich culture and legacy of the West Bengal Assembly,” he said.

