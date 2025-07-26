Trinamool worker succumbs to severe assault in Bengal's Murshidabad; family points finger at BJP

Kolkata, July 26 A Trinamool Congress worker has succumbed to his injuries in Murshidabad district's Rejinagar area on Saturday, four days after he was severely beaten up by some miscreants.

On July 21, Trinamool worker Pratik Pal (43) was attacked by some miscreants while he was on his way home in Rejinagar. He had sustained serious injuries on his head, both hands and legs after he was attacked with iron rods and hammer.

He was rescued by locals and admitted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. On Friday night, he succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday, the family of the deceased lodged a complainant against six persons at Rejinagar police station.

The police officers have started an investigation into the incident and looking for the miscreants responsible for the murder. Murshidabad SP Sunny Raj said that the police were trying to find out the motive behind the murder. "We are exploring every angle."

The deceased's brother Paritosh Pal said that during the last panchayat elections in 2023, BJP worker Sagar Biswas and others had attacked his brother, father and mother.

“We had lodged a complaint against them. As Sagar Ghosh could not grab a government job due to police verification, he and BJP workers had threatened to kill my brother and pressurised him to withdraw the complaint. Now they have killed my brother to exact revenge," he added.

South Murshidabad district BJP general secretary Laltu Das said that those against whom the murder charges have been filed were BJP members earlier.

“Now they have joined the Trinamool Congress. BJP has nothing to do with it as it is fallout of factional infighting between two Trinamool Congress groups," he added.

Trinamool leader and former district party president Ashok Das said that before assemble polls next year, BJP had started the politics of terror again. “We will not allow BJP to indulge in the politics of murder. We will ask the police to arrest the perpetrators at the earliest,” he added.

It may be noted that few days ago a Trinamool Congress worker was killed by miscreants in Bharatpur of Murshidabad district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor