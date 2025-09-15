Trinamool's Kunal Ghosh mocks ED, says agency promoting Mimi Chakraborty’s upcoming film

Kolkata, Sep 15 Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh has taken a swipe at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the agency summoned Bengali actress and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty in connection with its probe into an illegal betting app.

Using his social media handle, Ghosh quipped that the central investigation agency is helping Chakraborty promote her upcoming movie 'Raktabeej 2' by sending the summons.

"ED notice to Mimi. The law will take its own course. I am no one to talk about the notice. However, thanks to the central investigation agency on behalf of the Bengali film audience for helping in the promotion of the film Raktabeej 2. Shibu (Shiboprosad Mukherjee) has hired various event management companies for the promotion of his movie. I don't know whose strategy this is. Once the film becomes a super hit, Mimi will also thank them," said Ghosh.

The cryptic post from the Trinamool spokesperson came hours after ED sent a notice to Chakraborty, summoning her to appear before its officers in Delhi for questioning in connection with promoting an illegal betting app.

Starring Chakraborty, Raktabeej 2 is an upcoming Bengali political action thriller directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The movie is set to release on September 26, during Durga puja festivities.

Last month, Bengali actor Ankush Hazra was similarly summoned by ED in the same case.

The central investigation agency has previously questioned several actors and cricketers concerning the case.

The agency is investigating multiple cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have defrauded numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a substantial amount of taxes. In this case, the ED is likely to question the former TMC MP about her alleged involvement with an online betting platform accused of money laundering and tax evasion.

Last week, ED questioned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for approximately eight hours in connection with the same case. Another former cricketer, Suresh Raina, was also questioned by the agency last month.

The ED has been looking for links between celebrities with the betting apps, any endorsement fees earned, and the mode of communication between them, said sources.

