Trinamool's maverick MLA Humayun Kabir gets final warning from party leadership

Kolkata, June 13 The disciplinary committee of the Trinamool Congress legislative party in the West Bengal Assembly on Friday issued a final warning to Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, cautioning him against making public statements that continue to embarrass the party leadership.

Kabir, known for his frequent controversial remarks, was summoned to the office of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay within the Assembly premises. According to party sources, Chattopadhyay personally handed over the caution notice and conveyed that this would be treated as the “last and final warning.”

The move follows Kabir’s latest comments that stirred fresh controversy. Without naming anyone, he alleged that a section of the party leadership was in covert communication with the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. “The leadership should investigate how many elected representatives are in regular touch with Adhikari,” Kabir said, prompting backlash from fellow TMC legislators who demanded he furnish evidence to support his claims.

This is not the first time Kabir has drawn the ire of the party. In March this year, the disciplinary committee had issued him a show-cause notice for similar anti-party remarks but refrained from taking stronger disciplinary action at the time, instead issuing a formal warning.

Kabir has repeatedly courted controversy with remarks that have embarrassed the Trinamool Congress. Last year, he came under fire for allegedly saying that Hindus in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district would be “cut and thrown into the Bhagirathi River.” In November, he was again served a show-cause notice for making statements critical of the party.

More recently, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kabir publicly questioned the party’s decision to field cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan from the Baharampur constituency, deriding him as an “outsider.”

Despite multiple warnings, Kabir has continued to speak out in ways that undermine the party’s image, leaving the leadership with little patience.

