Trinamool's organisational meeting today to fix responsibilities for SIR in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 31 A crucial organisational meeting of Trinamool Congress is scheduled on Friday to fix organisational responsibilities of the party leaders, elected responsibilities, members in the state cabinet, and grassroots-level party workers for the special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal, the first stage of which will start on November 4.

The meeting, to be conducted virtually, will be chaired by the Trinamool Congress general secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader said that the training for the party's booth-level agents (BLAs) began on October 28 and will continue till November 4.

"Our general secretary, at the organisational meeting today, is expected to give crucial suggestions on the duties and responsibilities of the party leaders and workers at all levels after the full-fledged revision exercise starts. At the same time, he is also expected to give an outline of the sustained protest demonstrations to be organised by the party amid events of suicides and suicide attempts out of the fear of SIR and NRC," said a member of the West Bengal cabinet, who refused to be named.

Since the SIR for 12 states, including West Bengal, was announced earlier this week, there have been two suicides and one suicide attempt in West Bengal, reportedly out of fear of the SIR and NRC.

Trinamool Congress had described these suicides and suicide attempts as "fallouts" of the "BJP's politics of fear, division, and hate". However, the BJP had accused Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to link every event of suicide in West Bengal with SIR and NRC.

The meeting will start at 4.30 p.m. on Friday and is expected to last a couple of hours. The virtual meeting is scheduled to be attended by around 6,000 representatives from different levels of leadership.

According to sources, Abhishek himself will explain how the booth-level agents should work.

"Trinamool Congress has always demanded that the name of not even a single valid voter should be left out. Extra attention is being paid to the work of SIR to ensure that this goal is met," the member of the state cabinet said.

