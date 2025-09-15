Tripura 5th state in country to announce development roadmap for 2047: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Sep 15 Tripura is the fifth state in the country to announce its roadmap for 2047 by realising the ‘Viksit Tripura 2047’, Chief Minister Manik Saha said here on Monday.

Addressing the seminar organised on the occasion 58th Engineer’s Day 2025 at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had long back announced to build Viksit Bharat 2047. PM Modi has laid out a roadmap in this regard, and for this purpose, Tripura has also announced a roadmap towards a Viksit Tripura 2047, Saha said.

He said Tripura ranks fifth in the whole country to announce the Viksit Tripura 2047. “If infrastructure is not developed, the state cannot progress either. The Prime Minister has also given special importance to infrastructure development. In this year’s (2025-26) Tripura budget, about Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development. Engineers would play a vital role in developing this infrastructure. From building design to bridges and roads, engineers play an indispensable role, Saha said.

Releasing the 'Viksit Tripura-2047 Vision Document', the Chief Minister had earlier said that like the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, 'Atmanirbhar Tripura' is the main mantra of the Tripura government.

Chief Minister Saha on Monday announced that the state government has adopted the 'Vocal for Local' strategy, giving priority to the purchase and promotion of local products. "Through the combined efforts, we want to make a 'Atmanirbhar Tripura' and self-reliant of each citizen. Through innovation, India will take to the global arena in artificial intelligence, space exploration, biotechnology and the renewable energy sector," CM Saha said.

At Monday’s programme, the Chief Minister, extending greetings to everyone on the occasion of Engineer’s Day, said Bharat Ratna Dr M. Visvesvaraya made significant contributions to drinking water resource management, for which he was awarded the Bharat Ratna. “We have various engineering institutions in Tripura. These include Tripura Institute of Technology, Polytechnic Institute, National Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and Techno India. Various other engineering colleges are functioning in the state,” he said.

Urging the engineers to undertake innovative inventions for making the common man's life easier, the Chief Minister said that with technological advancement, the responsibilities of engineers have also increased significantly.

He reiterated that e-offices have been launched in the state — from the cabinet to the district, sub-division, block, and three-tier panchayat levels. There are about 2.1 lakh entrepreneurs among MSMEs in our state, Saha said, adding that work in the health sector can also be enhanced using drones and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The CM urged the engineers to explore how to utilise the state’s own resources so that the life and livelihood of common people become easier, and the per capita income and GSDP of the state further increase.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor