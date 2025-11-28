Tripura aims to become national tourism hub; 4th 'Unity Promo Fest 2025' opens

Agartala, Nov 28 The BJP government in Tripura has undertaken a series of measures to establish the state as a centre of excellence for tourism in the country, Power and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Friday after inaugurating the fourth edition of the 'Unity Promo Fest 2025' to boost tourism.

Nath said that to showcase Tripura's tourism potential to the world, the first Promo Fest was held in the state in 2024.

"Like last year, this year too, Unity Promo Fest 2025 has been organised. It has begun on a larger scale across six tourist destinations, including Narikelkunja, Belonia, Udaipur, Jampui Hill and Neermahal. The event will conclude with a grand cultural programme at the Swami Vivekananda Stadium in Agartala. Renowned music artists of the country have participated and will continue to perform at these events," the Minister said.

He added that Promo Fest is a tourism initiative aimed at developing the tourism sector, which will boost employment and livelihood opportunities in the state.

Nath said tourism is no longer merely a means of entertainment but is now regarded as a major source of revenue and foreign exchange.

"Tourism plays a significant role in the economic progress of the country and contributes directly and indirectly to cultural exchange and friendship," he noted.

The Minister said the main objective of Promo Fest is to showcase Tripura's growing tourism sector to domestic and international visitors, strengthen bonds of harmony between nations and people, ensure self-reliance and economic empowerment through homestay registration, and enrich economic development alongside cultural awareness.

According to Minister Nath, due to the proactive initiatives of the Tourism Department, the number of domestic and foreign tourist arrivals, along with revenue collection and employment opportunities, has been rising steadily.

In 2016-2017, Tripura recorded 3,80,578 domestic and 39,229 foreign tourists, a total of 4,19,807.

In 2024–2025, tourist arrivals increased to 6,27,705 domestic and 79,468 foreign visitors, a total of 7,07,173.

He said that several major tourist centres in the state have been revamped.

"Work has been completed to beautify Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the 51 Hindu Shakti Peethas, along with Neermahal, Dambur, Chobimura and other sites."

Minister Nath also inaugurated the newly renovated Eden Tourist Lodge at Vanghmun in Jampui Hills along the Mizoram border.

Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Choudhury, and Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma were also present at the event held at Vanghmun Playground in Jampui Hills.

