Tripura allocates over 40 pc of 2025–26 budget for tribal areas' development: CM Saha

Agartala, Nov 6 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that the overall development of the state is not possible without uplifting the Janajati (tribal) areas, adding that the state government has allocated more than 40 per cent of the 2025–26 budget for the development of tribal-inhabited regions.

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the state-level toolkit's distribution ceremony for skilled Reang tribal candidates and inaugurating several infrastructure projects in Dhalai district, said that development of tribal areas and all round socio-economic welfare of the tribals are the priority of the BJP government in the state.

He also provided six autorickshaws to the local youths under the Swabalamban Yojana.

Under this scheme, the state government gives a subsidy of Rs one lakh.

Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Secondary Education portfolio, virtually inaugurated the new buildings of Chawmanu Class 12 school, fire station, executive engineer, research and development Department office and the wayside amenity at Manu.

"Under the PM Kaushalya Yojana and Mukhyamantri Dakkhata Yojana, we provide skill training to Reang tribal people," he said.

Chief Minister Saha added that during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Reang settlement camps in Dhalai district last year, various facilities including houses, water supply were provided for the Reang tribals.

The state government is also ensuring their skill development so that they can earn a sustainable income, he said.

The Skill Development department is working tirelessly and providing training. The Bru people have also said that they are happy and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only providing jobs can be helpful, but we must provide skills to ensure employment," he added.

The Chief Minister said that for the past 23 years, not a single political party had taken steps to solve the issues of the Reang people.

"After 2018, when the BJP formed the government in Tripura, the government on humanitarian grounds, resolved their (Reang tribals') issues. Our government is with them and working for their development," he asserted.

"After a series of talks the quadripartite agreement was signed on January 16, 2020, between the Centre, Tripura, Mizoram governments and Reang tribals, for the settlement of the Reang tribals, and in 12 locations in Tripura, resettlement was provided to them," he said, adding that the state government has provided toolkits to 895 people and driving licences to 200, for which Rs 1.45 crore was spent.

He told that under the Tripura Skill and Entrepreneurship Policy 2024, which was launched last year with an aim to provide employment, 35,000 new candidates are undergoing training focusing on AI, renewable energy, IT Services, and the hospital sector.

"Tripura is one of the states where we have specified skilled workers and are sending them to Japan. Five youths have already been sent, and four will go soon. As many as 60 are learning the Japanese language. The Opposition always says that the present government is not providing jobs. I want to tell them to listen to my speech and not spread negative campaigns."

In the 2024–25 budget of Rs 27,000 crore, the state government had allocated Rs 6,645 crore for Janajati area development, which is around 39.06 per cent.

In 2025–26, the state government has kept above 40 per cent of the budget for development of education, sports, medical, etc in the Janajati area.

"We have also taken up externally aided funds for Janajati areas. Without developing Janajati areas, Tripura cannot be developed," the Chief Minister added.

During the event, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma, Secretary Kiran Gitte, Dhalai District Magistrate Vivek H B, Director of Skill Development Department Pradeep K and others were present.

