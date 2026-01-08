Tripura among Northeast states with higher conviction rate: DGP Anurag

Agartala, Jan 8 Tripura's Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar claimed here on Thursday that the state's conviction rate, at 31 per cent, is among the higher rates in the Northeastern states.

The DGP said that the state recorded its lowest crime rate in 2025 in the last 20 years.

Detailing the overall crime scenario in Tripura during 2025, the police Chief said that all types of crimes, including murder, declined by 8.3 per cent compared to the previous year (2024).

"Overall crime cases, including murder, stood at 4,033 in 2024, which came down to 3,698 cases in 2025," Anurag, the senior-most IPS officer in the state, told the media.

He said that property-related offences decreased by 16 per cent, from 349 cases in 2024 to 293 cases in 2025.

"Crimes against women also declined by 8.14 per cent, from 724 cases in 2024 to 665 cases in 2025."

The DGP said that a decline was recorded in various categories of crime, including murder, dacoity, robbery, crimes against women, rioting, road traffic accidents, and cases of hurt and assault.

As part of Tripura's "zero tolerance policy against drug menace", DGP Anurag said that the state police intensified action against narcotic substances in 2025.

He asserted that the state police detected 11 per cent more cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025 compared to 2024.

In 2025, narcotic substances, including ganja plants and saplings worth more than Rs 1,636 crore, were destroyed, compared to Rs 849 crore worth of such substances destroyed in 2024.

In line with the "Nasha Mukt Tripura" (Drug-Free Tripura) campaign, the intensive crackdown on narcotics was carried out following the directions of Chief Minister Manik Saha to the state police.

"Cases registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, increased by 11.06 per cent, from 470 cases in 2024 to 522 cases in 2025, reflecting enhanced enforcement," the DGP said.

Replying to a query on whether the prevailing situation in Bangladesh had any impact on Tripura, the police chief said that the state remains fully secure despite tensions in the neighbouring country.

He added that the Tripura Police are taking prompt action against any border-related incidents in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh and is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making it vulnerable to smuggling and other cross-border crimes.

