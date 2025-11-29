Tripura: ARC method drives four-fold surge in potato production

Agartala, Nov 29 Tripura farmers are witnessing a fourfold rise in potato yield with the introduction of the ARC (Automatic Ridge Cultivation) technology, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Saturday.

The Minister, accompanied by senior officials, on Sunday visited the farmlands of potato growers Jyotirmoy Das and Dhananjay Das at Kanchanpur in northern Tripura, where farmers have reported an almost four-fold increase in productivity using the ARC method. Nath said that the scene across the fields felt like “a doorway opening to new possibilities” as the state advances toward agricultural transformation.

Later, while inspecting plantation activities at Subhash Nagar and the tribal-inhabited Karnajoy Para under Dainchara Village Council, the Minister emphasised the deep connection between farmers and their land. “This method is not just technology; it is a new story of courage for potato farmers. When farmers prosper, the entire state prospers. Our goal is clear — to empower our farmers,” Nath said.

He expressed hope that the success of ARC-based cultivation would inspire more farmers across the state -- from North Tripura to South Tripura -- helping dreams of lush green harvests become a reality.

According to the Minister, around 23,700 farmers currently cultivate potatoes across 18,770 acres of land in Tripura.

“Traditionally, farmers have produced 2,500–3,000 kg of potatoes per kani (0.396694 acre). However, under the ARC method, yields have surged to 9,000–10,000 kg per kani,” he noted.

Nath further stated that by the 2028–29 financial year, the state aims to become self-sufficient in seed potato production, and by 2029–30, Tripura is expected to achieve complete self-reliance in potato production.

The Minister added that Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal and Kurukshetra (Haryana) are currently the major suppliers of potato seeds in the country.

He also recalled that during the princely rule, Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur (1923–1947) encouraged farmers to begin potato cultivation in Tripura.

In 1988–89, the state Horticulture Department introduced a new variety, True Potato Seeds (TPS), to boost potato productivity. Potatoes remain one of the most widely consumed vegetables in Indian cuisine and are considered indispensable in kitchens across the country.

While generally affordable year-round, soaring demand occasionally causes price fluctuations that draw media attention.

