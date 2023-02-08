Tripura Assembly Election 2023: BJP president JP Nadda to release poll manifesto tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will release the manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls on February 9 (Thursday). The 60-member Tripura Assembly will go to the polls on February 16, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

According to a source, "Nadda will release the manifesto for Tripura on February 9 during his visit to the poll-bound state. After releasing the manifesto, Nadda will address a public rally." The last BJP manifesto for Tripura included promises like job creation, AIIMS like facilities in hospitals, pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission, hiking monthly social pension to Rs 2,000, providing houses to 3.8 lakh families, and drinking water to 53 per cent households, among others.