Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi, and Amit Shah calls upon youth to vote in large numbers

The polling for the Tripura Assembly election is underway amid tight security. Arch rivals, Congress and CPI-M have joined hands to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the northeastern state. In this triangular contest, the ruling BJP and its alliance partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) are pitted against the Left-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha, the newest regional party in the state. The BJP is contesting on 55 seats and its ally on six seats as both parties have fielded their candidates from the Ampinagar constituency.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah urged sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly. Come out and vote for a prosperous Tripura. On the other hand, PM Modi also urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. According to Election Commission, there are 28.14 lakh eligible voters in this year's polls of which 14,15,233 are men, 13,99,289 women and 62 belong to the third gender. Voting is underway at 3,337 polling stations across the Northeast state. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.