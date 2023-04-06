Tripura becomes best performer in northeast in e-procurement, receives award

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 6 : Tripura has been awarded as the best performing State among Northeastern states in the implementation of e-procurement.

In this context, Tripura has been rewarded for completing the work within a specified time under the power department's Saubhagya Yojana.

Various departments of the Tripura government or working transparently through e-procurement in the state.

Notably, the Tripura government has made e-procurement mandatory in the delegation of financial rules of Tripura for the purchase of goods and services above rupees 25000. The procurement benefits in bringing transparency in government sales and there is no opportunity for vendors to form alliances. e-procurement system helps small and medium industrialists in procurement.

Vendors of government goods and services have no chance or scope for tax evasion.

All information about the leaders is kept confidential so that the auction can be determined nicely without any hassle or hazard.

Most importantly and interestingly vendors from any part of the country can participate in the e-procurement system alongside reducing the cost to the government.

State CM Mk Saha expressed his happiness over the achievement of the e-procurement of Tripura among all Northeastern states and thanked the concerned departments and officers while attending the 44th foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party at the State party office.

On the glorious day of the foundation day of BJP, I take pride and convey congratulation to the Bharatiya Janata party Karyakartas of Tripura Pradesh and the Karyakartas of different parts of the nation. I thank the Founders of BJP which developed and originated from Jana Sangha having had the rich ideology and principles to reach the last person of the society with the aim to grow together, with all," CM Saha said.

"I too thank and congratulate the concerned officers' departments of finance and commerce on achieving the best state award among all in Northeast on e-procurement," he added.

