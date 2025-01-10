Tripura: Bill proposes hike in salaries of CM, Ministers and MLAs upto 50pc

Agartala, Jan 10 An Amendment Bill has been moved in the Tripura Assembly on Friday proposing the increase of salaries, allowances of Ministers, MLAs and former legislators by 45 to 50 per cent.

According to the ninth amendment bill of Salaries, Allowances, Pensions and other benefits of the Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition, the Chief Whip, the salaries and allowances of Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs and former legislators have been proposed to increase by 45 to 50 per cent.

According to the Bill moved in the House by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath, the salary of the Chief Minister will increase to Rs 97,000, while the salaries of deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, Assembly Speaker, Leader of Opposition, govt chief whip proposed Rs 94,000 to Rs 96,000.

The Bill proposed increasing the salaries of MLA to Rs 93,000.

Besides the salaries, the Chief Minister, Ministers, Assembly Speaker, Leader of Opposition, MLAs are getting many other allowances, including sumptuary allowance, hospitality allowance, telephone allowance and house rent allowance.

The pensions and family pensions of former MLAs have been proposed to increase to Rs 66,000 and Rs 48,000 from Rs 34,500 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

The ninth Amendment Bill proposed to provide all retirement benefits, including pensions to all MLAs who have served even for just a day.

As per the last amendment in 2022 to the Salaries, Allowances, Pensions and Other Benefits of the Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition, the Chief Whip, MLA Act, an MLA would get retirement benefits including a pension if he or she served as a member of the House for at least four-and-a-half years.

The Winter Session of the Tripura Assembly began on Friday, and it would continue till January 15. State Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu gave his customary address to the House as it is the first session of new-year (2025).

The Governor in his address highlighted the performance and vision of the state government and mentioned the road map of the state government.

