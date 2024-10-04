Tripura: BSF Head Constable Injured in Assault During Anti-Smuggling Operation

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was injured due to an assault by a group of miscreants who attacked him during an anti-smuggling operation in West Tripura on Friday. According to the BSF, a scuffle broke out this morning at around 08:30 hours in the Dudhpokar area near the Border Out Post (BOP) Kalsimura, West Tripura District, when a group of miscreants attempted to smuggle contraband across the border.

The incident occurred when a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable confronted the smugglers and tried to prevent the illegal activity. The miscreants retaliated by assaulting him with sharp weapons, including a dah (a traditional machete-like tool) and bamboo sticks. In an attempt to disarm him, they tried to snatch his personal weapon.

To defend himself and prevent his weapon from being taken, the head constable fired a single round from his rifle, which caused the attackers to flee the scene. The BSF personnel sustained injuries to his head during the altercation and has been admitted to Boxanagar Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

An FIR is being lodged against the attackers, and further investigations are underway to apprehend the culprits. Authorities have stepped up security in the region to prevent further smuggling activities and to bring the perpetrators to justice.