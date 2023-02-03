Tripura Chief Minister holds door-to-door campaign in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday held a door-to-door campaign in the state capital Agartala, ahead of the Assembly elections which is scheduled to be held on February 16.

The BJP is looking to retain power in the state and win another term in the northeastern state.

"A series of central government projects and schemes had been implemented in the state for the benefit of the public. The people have availed the benefits to these schemes and we are hopeful that they will vote in favour of the BJP again," Saha said during his campaign.

The Chief Minister has been holding door-to-door campaigns for several days and taking the message of the government to the people. Earlier on Tuesday, Saha held a door-to-door campaign in Joynagar.

Earlier, on January 30, the Tripura CM filed his nomination from the Town Borodowali Assembly constituency.

The CM, who is bidding to secure a fresh mandate from the constituency, filed his nomination in the presence of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh.

Ahead of his nomination filing, the chief minister held a roadshow from the Town Bordowali Assembly segment.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will launch the party's poll campaign in Tripura on Friday, in the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

According to the top BJP sources, Nadda will kickstart the election campaign by launching a Vijay Sankalp Yatra from Amarpur today. He is also slated to conduct two public rallies in the state on February 3.

Later, Nadda will also hold a meeting of the top leaders in the state to fine-tune the party's strategy for the upcoming elections.

The BJP is likely to release its election manifesto for Tripura in the next week.

BJP posted a stunning victory in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, a Left bastion with Manik Sarkar being its Chief Minister for over two decades. After its poll victory, the BJP appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura Chief Minister and in May 2022 appointed Manik Saha for the role.

The party is preparing itself to register another win in Tripura and has struck an alliance with its former ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) which has fielded its candidates on five assembly seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on remaining 55 seats.

Voting for the 60 Assembly seats in the northeastern state will be held on February 16, and counting will be held on March 2 along with Nagaland and Meghalaya.

