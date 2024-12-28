Tripura Civil Service officers play pivotal role in executing govt plans, schemes: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 28 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday emphasised the crucial role played by Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officers in implementing government initiatives, plans and schemes aimed at addressing public issues and development.

Addressing a winter clothes distribution program, the Chief Minister said that the TCS officers play a pivotal role in ensuring that the benefits of various welfare schemes, both from the Central and state governments, reach the most marginalised sections of society.

They also act as a bridge between the government and the people, he stated.

The winter clothes distribution programme was organised by the TCS officers association here. Winter clothes were distributed to around 400 families affected by the recent floods in Agartala.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the TCS officers association regularly engages in social activities.

"Previously, the association distributed winter clothes to 700 sanitation workers of Agartala Municipal Corporation. Such social service initiatives are indeed praise-worthy. TCS officers’ efforts have also been instrumental in successfully managing various disasters, including the recent floods," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to creating a dynamic, welfare-oriented administration, with TCS officers being integral to this mission.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumdar, Corporator Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, President of the Tripura Civil Service Officers' Association Dilip Kumar Chakma, General Secretary Ashim Saha among others attended the programme.

Addressing another event, the Chief Minister said that officers in the state government are playing a key role in making the administration corruption-free which is an example of good governance.

"The main aim of good governance is a corruption-free administration. We must work towards that, and in doing so, people will continue to keep faith in us. People are keeping faith in us, and for that, the officers are playing a key role. Everyone must work for the welfare of the people of the state. We have also launched 'Amar Sarkar' to address local development issues," he said.

Saha pointed out that around 60 per cent of Tripura's population comprises the young generation, and their potential must be utilised to strengthen the state.

