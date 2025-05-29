Tripura CM bats for widespread use of AI, drone, diverse technologies to boost agri production

Agartala, May 29 Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday emphasised technology-based agricultural practices to make Tripura a surplus state in food production.

Launching the 15-day long state-level 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' from Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, the Chief Minister said that with the extensive use of drones, Artificial Intelligence and various other modern technologies, a variety of food production can be substantially increased, and it would help greatly to increase the income of the farmers.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continuous efforts aim to increase the income of farmers, protect nature, and ensure long-term food self-sufficiency through modern technology and scientific methods in farming.

"In line with this vision, we launched the state-level 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'. During this campaign from May 29 to June 12, farmers would be directly informed about new farming technologies and government schemes. Additionally, farmer feedback and innovative farming practices would be documented," CM Saha said.

Referring to the two-day 'Rising North East Investors Summit 2025', held in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said that in the summit, Memoranda of Understanding were signed to invest over Rs 30,000 crore in investments in the eight northeastern states, and Tripura alone has attracted a staggering Rs 15,646 crore in investments.

CM Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stipulated six strategies to increase food production in the country, including increasing the diversity in farming, food processing, minimising losses, providing support to farmers, use of technologies and value addition.

Saying that Tripura now has 4.72 lakh farmers, the Chief Minister claimed that farmers' monthly income has increased to Rs 13,590 now from Rs 6,580 in the 2015-16 financial year.

He said that to develop the infrastructure of 144 markets across Tripura, the state government has spent Rs 303.42 crore.

The Chief Minister claimed that among the eight northeastern states, Tripura's GDP and per-capita income are the second highest in the region.

State Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath also spoke at the flagging-off function of 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'.

