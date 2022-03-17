Tripura CM chairs meeting to deliberate on House's strategy for State Assembly Budget session

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday chaired a pre-budget session meeting with the state cabinet ministers and the MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Informing about the meeting, the Chief Mnister took to his official Twitter handle and said, "Chaired a pre-budget session meeting with the ministers and BJP-IPFT MLAs today. Had a detailed deliberation on House's strategy for the upcoming budget session."

The five-day budget session of the Tripura assembly will begin on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma will present the State Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on the first day of the Session.

This will be the last Budget of the BJP-IPFT government before the State goes to Assembly polls early next year to elect all 60 members of the Legislative Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

