Tripura CM flags off upgraded Agartala-Deoghar Express

Agartala, Feb 3 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday flagged off the upgraded Agartala-Deoghar Express train that got a new rake of the German-origin Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

Saha flagged off the train bound for Deoghar in Jharkhand from the Agartala railway station on late Saturday evening.

LHB coaches boast of better safety features apart from being light-weight, enabling the train to move faster. These coaches also have an efficient braking system and provide better air conditioning as well.

The upgraded Agartala-Deoghar Express will depart from Agartala every Saturday, while the Deoghar-Agartala Express will depart from Deoghar every Monday from February 5.

Also, for the convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to provide LHB coaches to the Agartala-Guwahati-Agartala.

Both trains will consist of 21 LHB design coaches, which includes five AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, three second class, one pantry car and two Power Cars.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that Indian Railways has been continuously striving to provide a safer, faster and more comfortable travelling experience to the people of the northeastern region, and the conversion of these trains into a modern LHB rake will be an important step in this regard.

Senior railway officials from Lumding Division and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor