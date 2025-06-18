Tripura CM launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ 2.0 campaign

Agartala, June 18 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday launched the nationwide plantation campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' 2.0, in the state, marking the start of a massive green initiative involving over 4,000 schools across the state.

The state-level event was held at Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Agartala, where the Chief Minister, accompanied by other senior officials and students, teachers, and parents, ceremoniously planted saplings.

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ is a unique campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encouraging citizens to plant trees as a tribute to their mothers. The movement combines environmental awareness with emotional attachment, aiming to promote ecological balance while strengthening the bond of gratitude toward motherhood.

Saha emphasised the dual significance of the initiative -- 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

“This simple act serves two purposes, honouring our mothers and ensuring a healthier planet for future generations. Trees are life-giving, just like our mothers. They provide oxygen, shade, nourishment, and shelter,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Highlighting the scientific and sentimental aspects of the programme, Saha noted that plants are the only source of oxygen, and without oxygen, life cannot exist. Therefore, increasing green cover is not just a symbolic gesture but a necessary step toward survival.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that planting a tree in the name of one's mother creates a lasting memory and instils a sense of environmental responsibility in young minds.

He lauded the enthusiastic participation of schools and families across Tripura and urged citizens to continue this green tradition for a sustainable future.

Later, the Chief Minister in a post on his X handle said: “Inspired by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s call, citizens across Tripura are joining the green movement with heart and purpose.”

“Under the School Education Department’s initiative, 1.426 lakh trees have already been planted last year, and the mission continues, with a new target of 1.36 lakh more! Honoured to launch this noble drive today at Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ School and urge everyone to plant a tree for our future, in the name of mother,” he said.

The mass plantation drive aligns with the broader national goals of environmental conservation, community engagement, and climate action, and reflects Tripura’s commitment to both ecological sustainability and cultural values.

Special Secretary of the Education Department, Raval Hemendra Kumar, Director of Secondary and Elementary Education, N.C. Sharma and other officials were present at the event.

