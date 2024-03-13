Tripura CM launches first ever Vidya Samiksha Kendra in state to improve quality of education

Agartala, March 13 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday launched the state’s first Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Agartala to help students fulfil their dreams through quality education, real-time monitoring, and support of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Vidya Samiksha Kendra, which was first launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat in 2022, was envisioned by the Union Education Ministry as a “force multiplier” that would amplify the existing capabilities of people in the education system, enabling a transformative impact on the desired educational outcomes.

The centre is geared towards digitising educational data to provide the stakeholders with real-time visibility into the progress of various educational initiatives, enhancing the existing capabilities, and enabling transformative impact through coordinated efforts to drive improvements in the education sector.

The Vidya Samiksha Kendra will serve as an institutional framework designed to facilitate integrated and collaborative data analysis for informed decision-making in the field of education.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister highlighted that in 2022, the Prime Minister inaugurated the country’s first Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat, inspiring Tripura to follow suit.

Saha also distributed Android tablets to the education department staff and teachers, inspected the centre, and interacted with the technical team, urging them to focus on student-centric benefits.

Highlighting Tripura's progress in literacy, the Chief Minister noted that the state's literacy rate increased from 73.66 per cent in 2001 to 87.33 per cent in 2011.

The Vidya Samiksha Kendra would further elevate educational standards towards global benchmarks, said Saha, who also holds the education portfolio.

He underscored that the new system, aided by AI, would facilitate monitoring, provide actionable insights from aggregated data, evaluate field-level academic insights, and empower administrators and teachers to make data-driven decisions for improving the students' academic performance and resource utilisation effectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor