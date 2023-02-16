Tripura CM Manik Saha confident of BJP's victory at Assembly Election

The polling for the Tripura Assembly election is underway amid tight security. Arch rivals, Congress and CPI-M have joined hands to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the northeastern state. In this triangular contest, the ruling BJP and its alliance partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) are pitted against the Left-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha, the newest regional party in the state.

As polling began for 60 Assembly constituencies in Tripura on Thursday, Chief Minister Manik Saha urged all voters to turn out in big numbers and exercise their franchise.Speaking to the ANI after casting his vote in his Town Borodowali constituency, Saha said, "It feels good. I urge all voters to cast their vote". The CM exuded confidence that the BJP would secure a second straight term at the hustings in the Northeast state.Saha arrived early to his get his finger inked at a polling booth at the Maharani Tulsibati Girl's Higher Secondary school. The BJP has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats while leaving the remaining five seats for its alliance, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The Left-Congress alliance has also declared its candidates for all 60 seats.