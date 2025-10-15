Tripura CM meets HM Amit Shah, discusses key issues and ongoing development initiatives

New Delhi, Oct 15 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the state's ongoing development initiatives and other key matters, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said late on Wednesday night that during the meeting, the Chief Minister updated the Home Minister Shah about the prevailing situation in the state and other development initiatives.

Saha, in a Facebook post, said: “Pleased to meet Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi this evening. Shared updates on Tripura’s ongoing development initiatives and other key matters.”

“Grateful for his constant guidance and unwavering support in accelerating our growth journey,” the Chief Minister said.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister also held a separate meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed the development of the railway infrastructure in Tripura.

The CMO official said that in a move to strengthen the communication system of Tripura, the Chief Minister met the Railways, Information & Broadcasting Minister at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi and discussed the initiation of the Vande Bharat Train, the running of electric trains, and the enhancement of the Cyber Security Hub.

In his post on the X, Saha wrote, “Today, I met Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. We discussed several key initiatives as a step towards strengthening the vision of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.”

The CMO official said that during the meeting, several important initiatives were discussed, including the introduction of the Vande Bharat Train between Agartala and Guwahati, doubling of railway tracks, running of electric trains, introduction of new and upgraded coaches on long-distance routes, and the maintenance of railway stations.

“New and upgraded buildings and courses for TFTI, Agartala, further initiatives and development of call centres, and an enhanced Cyber Security Hub,” informed the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tripura Chief Minister also called on Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan in New Delhi.

“I once again convey my heartfelt congratulations to him on his well-deserved election to this esteemed office. His visionary leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service will continue to inspire us all. I also extended a cordial invitation to the Hon’ble Vice President to visit Tripura for the darshan of Maa Tripura Sundari,” Saha said in a post on X.

