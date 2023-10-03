Tripura CM picks up scalpel again, operates on former MBBS student

Agartala, Oct 3 In a display of dedication, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is also an oral and maxillo-facial surgeon, on Tuesday returned to the Tripura Medical College and Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital to perform an operation amidst his hectic schedule.

Saha, who was a professor of the medical college, performed a successful operation on one of his former students, an MBBS doctor, who had suffered a right subcondylar fracture in his mouth in a recent two-wheeler accident.

With precision and skill, he performed the surgery, ensuring a smooth and successful procedure.

Haradhan Choudhury, father of doctor Sayantan Choudhury, approached the Chief Minister seeking advice regarding his son's treatment. Initially, they had planned to seek treatment outside the state.

However, as the Chief Minister was ready to personally oversee the operation, they decided to cancel their plan to go outside the state.

In a Facebook post, Saha said: "As an Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, I have managed the time to return to my old working place at Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital, Hapania to treat a patient with Rt. Subcondylar fracture. The patient is an MBBS doctor and was my student and he met with an accident (RTA) while driving a two wheeler."

He said that the surgery was successful and smooth and would be followed up.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor