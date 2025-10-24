Tripura CM rolls out scheme to fight worm, vitamin and iron deficiencies

Agartala, Oct 24 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the Mukhyamantri Sustha Shaishab and Sustho Koishor Abhiyan (MSSSKA) will achieve 100 per cent success this time too, adding that the state government has undertaken various programmes to make Tripura tuberculosis (TB)-free.

Launching the state-wide MSSSKA-8.0 at Teliamura in Khowai district, the Chief Minister said that the state government is trying to further improve the health sector in Tripura.

This programme is organised every year through the joint initiative of the Health and Family Welfare Department, School Education Department, and the Social Welfare and Social Education Department.

Saha, who holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said that the MSSSKA campaign has been initiated by the state government on its own.

“This campaign has been started to raise children and adolescents in the society in a healthy and beautiful way and to properly develop their health and nutrition. This programme aims to protect against worm infection, eliminate vitamin deficiency, and address deficiencies related to diarrhea and iron,” he said.

Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to the physical and mental development of children and that if that is achieved, India will truly develop. He said that many children suffer from malnutrition and anemia.

Noting that Friday’s programme was launched for their overall development, the Chief Minister said that the MSSSKA campaign covers children from birth to 19 years of age.

He said that this time, 10,59,182 children and adolescents have been targeted and the campaign will continue till October 30.

Keeping this campaign in mind, initiatives have been taken to conduct health awareness programmes in various places, Saha said, adding that under this campaign, iron and folic acid supplementation will be provided to children aged six months to 19 years.

“Many children are prone to breathing difficulties, and symptoms such as diarrhea and fever also occur. This campaign has been organised to identify these issues in a timely manner,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister also said that the campaign emphasises the mental health of children, cleanliness, and anti-drug and anti-smoking activities.

“The government is conducting an anti-drug campaign across Tripura. Police and other security agencies are constantly taking action against drug dealers. In addition, tea gardens, brick kilns, slum areas, orphanages, and private educational institutions will also be given special attention under this campaign,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern that HIV has become a matter of worry for Tripura.

“I would like to tell everyone that this issue needs deeper consideration. The public needs to be made more aware about HIV/AIDS. In this regard, the practice of taking drugs through syringes must be stopped,” he added.

