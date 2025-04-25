Tripura CM Saha holds key meeting with BJP, IPFT and TMP leaders

Agartala, April 25 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday held an "important" meeting between the leaders of ruling BJP and its two allies – Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and discussed various political and developmental issue, sources said.

A senior BJP leader said that "a highly productive meeting" was held between the leaders of BJP, TMP and IPFT and the meeting deliberated key developmental initiatives aimed at accelerating the state’s progress and to strengthen the tie-up further.

State unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharjee, TMP supremo and former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma and Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, IPFT President Prem Kumar Reang, along with other senior party leaders attended the meeting.

The BJP leader said that the leaders of the three parties held detailed discussions on various issues concerning the holistic development of the state, with a focus on inclusive growth, infrastructure enhancement, indigenous welfare, and socio-economic empowerment.

CM Saha expressed satisfaction over the outcomes of the meeting and reaffirmed the government's commitment to work collaboratively with all stakeholders for the greater interest and welfare of the people of Tripura.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister in a post on X said: “Strengthening alliances for a brighter future ! BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha Party held a joint meeting in presence of BJP State President Shri Rajib Bhattacharjee ji, Tipra Motha Party Supremo Maharaj Pradyot Manikya Ji, and IPFT State President Shri Prem Kumar Reang Ji. Discussed ways to further solidify our partnership and work together for the state's progress.”

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier said that ambitious projects and schemes worth Rs 1,400 crore, funded by the World Bank, are currently underway in the state to improve the socio-economic conditions of indigenous tribes, adding that previously, no government thought about their welfare.

The Rs 1,400 crore would be utilised under the Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service Delivery Project (TRESP) to further enhance the livelihoods and overall socio-economic status of Janajati (tribal) people.

CM Saha said: “We must take a pledge that the works which were not fulfilled and not done yet have to be taken up after discussion in the coming year, and we must move forward to develop the state."

Tribals constitute one-third of the total population of four million in Tripura, and they always play a vital role in all spheres of the northeastern state, including electoral politics.

