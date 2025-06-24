Tripura CM Saha urges BJP workers to strengthen booth-level organisation, win people’s trust

Agartala, June 24 Tripura Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manik Saha on Tuesday said that Karyakartas (workers) must work to ensure strengthening booth-level organisation of the party and maintain a cordial relationship with the people.

Saha, who is the former President of the BJP Tripura unit, said that a leader or the party’s acceptance would increase towards people based on how down-to-earth the person or the party is or else, nobody would accept it.

Addressing the BJP Karyakartas at Bardowali on the outskirts of the capital city, the Chief Minister urged the local leaders and workers of the party to listen to the problems and issues of the people carefully.

“We must work to ensure the strengthening of the booth-level organisation of the party. We must maintain a good relationship with people living in the booth and with all the workers and leaders. We have seen how CPI-M and Congress have ruled the state and done politics. Due to the good works and good governance, and as we can understand people, the BJP is now ruling in the majority of the states in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The BJP government has given people so many things for their benefit and welfare, but we must win their hearts, Saha said, adding that party men should not consider any person as different.

“We must work for everyone. We must think before speaking. People have seen the wrong politics of CPI-M and Congress, and the people have rejected them,” he stated.

He said that during the Congress regime, Parliament and the Taj Hotel were attacked, but no steps were taken.

“They used to speak a lot, but what Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, he does.”

PM Modi never shouts or uses big talks, and he works silently for the security, welfare and benefit of the Indians, ‘Operation Sindoor’ is the recent example, Tripura Chief Minister pointed out.

Urging the karyakartas to give respect to mothers and all women, he said that the BJP government is also working in this direction and law and order has significantly improved.

“PM Modi, during his recent Odisha visit, asked people to visit Tripura to witness what development took place in the state,” said Saha.

He further informed that Tripura has also achieved full literacy and must work for the overall development of the state.

“In the northeast, the GSDP of Tripura is the second highest after Assam. Per capita income has also increased, which is after Sikkim,” the Chief Minister added.

