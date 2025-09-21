Tripura CM Saha urges youth to lead mass movement against drug abuse

Agartala, Sep 21 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday urged the youth to create a mass movement against drug abuse and informed that the state government has undertaken a series of steps to make the state a ‘Nasha Mukt’ (drug free) state.

Participating in the Namo Yuva Run marathon, the Chief Minister said that the main aim of the government is to create a ‘Nasha Mukt’ Tripura.

To achieve this, the Tripura Pradesh Yuva Morcha, youth wing of ruling BJP, organised this event to inform the people, especially the youths about the harmful effects of the drugs.

“As part of the 75th birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have undertaken a 15-day long Seva Pakhwada with many social service activities. Under the direction of the central leadership, many programs are being organised across the state,” Saha said.

Around 65 per cent of our population are youths, this is a massive resource, he said.

If we can utilise it properly, nobody can stop the progress and development of the country, and this is exactly what PM Modi wants us to realise, Saha said.

He further said that PM Modi always seeks suggestions from the people regarding the country’s development and progress.

The Chief Minister said from September 17 to October 2, Seva Pakhwada is being observed, under which Sunday’s Namo Yuva Run was organised by the Yuva Morcha.

“We have taken a series of steps to make Tripura Nasha Mukt, and I urge the youth to come forward for a mass movement to understand the dangers of addiction. Drugs can destroy a family and a society. We have seen the failures of previous governments, but after 2018, police and various security agencies have launched strict actions by seizing narcotics and arresting drug smugglers. The intensity of destruction has also increased. Youth must come forward against such threats,” he added.

Among those present were Rajya Sabha member and BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Yuva Morcha President and MLA Sushanta Deb, MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma (General Secretary, Yuva Morcha), Bhagaban Das (General Secretary), and Sports Council Secretary Sukanta Ghosh.

