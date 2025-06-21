Tripura CM Saha urges youths to embrace Yoga in digital era

Agartala, June 21 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday urged the youths to practice Yoga despite it being a digital era.

While addressing the state-level 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the International fair ground in Hapania on the outskirts of the capital city, the Chief Minister said that currently, the youths are increasingly engaged with the internet, and interest in yoga has declined.

“But yoga must be practised daily by everyone. It is essential to remain stress-free,” he added.

Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon, said that everyone must practice yoga daily, stating that it helps individuals understand themselves, relieves stress, and promotes a healthy mind and body, which in turn leads to a healthy life.

Saying that across Tripura, the 11th International Day of Yoga was observed with great enthusiasm on Saturday, he informed that it was on September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed before the United Nations to celebrate June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

This proposal received support from 177 countries, and since 2015, the day has been observed globally, he said, adding that for centuries, saints have practised yoga, and through yoga, one can truly understand oneself.

Knowing oneself is a significant task, and yoga enables that, Saha said and noted that yoga is not only practised in India but also across the world.

“Every country is now supporting yoga. There are around 1.33 lakh yoga centres in the USA and China where yoga is actively practised. Yoga reminds us that a healthy mind and body lead to a healthy life. Since taking charge, Prime Minister Modi has initiated several welfare schemes for the people,” Tripura CM said.

Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, expressed concern over the HIV/AIDS situation in Tripura and stressed the need for mass awareness to tackle it.

“When this virus enters the body, it reduces immunity. Without proper treatment, it can lead to severe consequences. We must act to combat HIV/AIDS. Yoga is also beneficial in this regard; it sharpens memory and promotes overall well-being,” he pointed out.

