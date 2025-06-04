Tripura CM seeks funds to begin seaplane service to boost tourism

Agartala, June 4 To make more attractive the tourist destinations in the state for the tourists, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday has urged the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to provide necessary financial assistance for the commissioning of a seaplane service at Narikelkunja in Dumbur lake in Gomati district.

The Chief Minister raised the proposal during the second meeting of the High-Level Task Force (HLTF) constituted by the DoNER Ministry under the convenorship of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the promotion of tourism in the northeastern region.

Dumbur Lake is a charming water body located 115 km south of Agartala. The beautiful lake is on the confluence of rivers Raima and Sarma. Boating facilities are available in Dumboor Lake. In one of the islands, ‘Narkel Kunja’ has been developed and is one of the best tourist destinations in Tripura.

Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Meghalaya Chief Minister and other task force members also participated in the virtual meeting held on Wednesday.

During the discussion, Saha emphasised the need for a strategic framework to attract national and international investments by identifying high-potential areas and projects in the northeastern states.

He also underscored the importance of evaluating current investment practices, reviewing tourism policies, investment incentive schemes, and regulatory frameworks to create a more conducive environment for growth.

Highlighting the progress made since the first HLTF meeting, the Chief Minister shared several state initiatives. He noted that new home stay guidelines have been introduced to promote the tourism industry, with 48 home stays currently operational across different parts of the state and also emphasised that these home stays play a significant role in boosting tourism.

Saha also mentioned that a delegation led by the Regional Executive Director of the northeastern region and the Director of Agartala’s MBB Airport had recently visited Kailashahar Airport, now unused, as part of the initiative to restart regional air connectivity.

“There are 29 registered tour operators under the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation,” he added.

“The Tourism Department continues to actively participate in road shows and North Eastern Investment Conferences to attract tourism investment. Steps are also being taken to upgrade existing tourist lodges,” the Chief Minister said.

Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorji Sona, Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering T. Bhutia, and other stakeholders from across the region virtually participated in the meeting.

