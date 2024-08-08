Tripura CPI-M fondly remembers Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee; CM expresses grief

Agartala, Aug 8 Condoling the demise of veteran Left leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (80), the CPI-M in Tripura said on Thursday that whenever the erstwhile Left Front government in the state or the party sought his help, he immediately responded.

Bhattacharjee, who passed away on Thursday morning in Kolkata, was unwell for a while, suffering from respiratory problems that led to frequent hospitalisations. He was put on life support last year after he contracted pneumonia.

In a condolence message, the CPI-M state committee in Tripura said in the past few decades, Bhattacharjee took part in a large number of party programmes and events in the state.

The people of Tripura would remember Bhattacharjee for his outstanding contributions and sacrifices in building and expanding the Communist party base in West Bengal.

“Following alternative policies, Bhattacharjee proved his efficiency and success in running the Left Front government in Bengal. His role and meritorious creations in the literary and cultural world are also unparalleled and exceptional,” the CPI-M said, adding that he translated many international literary works into Bengali.

Bhattacharjee, as a dedicated Communist, led a simple life, and throughout his tenure as the Chief Minister and subsequently, lived in a modest two-room apartment, the Left party said.

In a separate condolence message, former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI-M politburo member Manik Sarkar expressed his deep shock over the death of Bhattacharjee, saying that he showed an alternate path to the country during his stint as the Chief Minister of Bengal.

“I am very upset over the demise of Bhattacharjee. It is the end of a big chapter. He came through a long journey of youth and Communist movements. Executing Left politics, as minister in the Bengal government and over 10 years as the Chief Minister of the state, Bhattacharjee played a crucial role in taking the Left Front ahead, showing alternative ways (of development) to the country,” Sarkar said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also expressed his grief over the demise of Bhattacharjee.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. May God bless his departed soul,” Saha said in a post on X.

