Tripura: CPI-M slams BJP govt for ‘not providing jobs’ to unemployed youths

Agartala, May 4 Slamming the BJP government in Tripura, opposition CPI-M on Sunday claimed that the state government is unwilling to provide jobs to the unemployed youth, even as 51,000 posts at different government departments have been lying vacant for many years.

Tripura Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Jitendra Chaudhury, said that despite pre-poll assurances, the BJP government was not providing adequate jobs to the unemployed youths.

“As per the government’s data, over 51,000 posts are lying vacant in many departments. Data from 18-19 departments is yet to be received. Lakhs of unemployed youths are seeking jobs. A huge number of youths acquired Ph.D, post-graduation and higher degrees, but they gradually became frustrated after not getting jobs,” Chaudhury, also CPI-M politburo member, told the media.

He said that over 20,000 posts are lying vacant in the Education department alone.

Terming the recent job offer letter distribution by Chief Minister Manik Saha as “a drop of water in the desert”, the LoP alleged that the recent offer letter distribution failed to address this enormous crisis of unemployment.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister recently said that the present BJP government, since March 2018, has provided jobs to 17,554 people and in 2025 alone, 3,554 people have been given government jobs.

He had said that the unemployment rate in the state has significantly decreased during the past seven years after the BJP came to power in 2018.

The Chief Minister had said that as per the periodical labour force survey by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Tripura's unemployment rate was 10 against during the 2018-19 financial year, and now it has come down to 1.7 per cent against the national average of 3.2 per cent.

Without naming the previous Left Front and Congress governments, Saha had said that during previous regimes, government jobs were provided through “party line”.

“The BJP government has been providing employment on the basis of merit and maintaining transparency,” he said.

The Chief Minister had said that the current government of the state is working to ensure employment opportunities along with jobs, and through a transparent recruitment policy.

