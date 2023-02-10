Tripura election 2023: Congress and CPM to oust BJP from Tripura, says Pawan Khera

On Thursday, All India Congress Committee National Media Chairman Pawan Khera said that the Congress-CPIM seat-sharing agreement will oust the BJP from the state and bring peace.

Addressing a press conference Khera said, “BJP-led government is trying to destroy the country. The people of Tripura have been cheated by the BJP and IPFT coalition government for the past five years. Because of them, the state has witnessed severe crises of employment. For this, the Congress will defeat the BJP from Tripura in the upcoming assembly elections”.

“The main objective is to oust the BJP from Tripura. The Congress will win this battle with Left Front in Tripura and bring peace back. And the Left and Congress governments will provide employment for the unemployed,” he added.

He alleged that the BJP has not fulfilled its promise of 50,000 jobs a year according to the 2018 election promise and now the state occupies the top position in terms of unemployment in the North-Eastern region.

AICC National Spokesperson Wing Commander Anuma Acharya (retired) and Mita Chakraborty were also present at the press conference.