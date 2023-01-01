Tripura Election dept launches special missions ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the ensuing Tripura Assembly elections, the state Election Department on Saturday launched two projects; namely Mission Zero Poll Violence and Mission 929.

This launching programme was held amid the presence of the concerned officials who are likely to be part of the election process from all eight districts of Tripura.

Chief Electoral Officer, Kiran Gitte appealed to people to make the upcoming state Assembly polls as a festival of democracy.

"The Assembly election is going to be held in the month of February 2023. We all concerned officials are taking preparations to hold the elections in a peaceful environment. The Election Commission of India has already sent and deployed paramilitary forces. The state police and Tripura State Rifles will also be deployed to conduct the polls in a peaceful manner."

"I appeal to all voters, political workers, leaders and eminent citizens to take part in the election process. Nobody should try to do any violence in the constituencies, police stations, with the election officers or officials, with EVM movements and at the time of counting of votes.

He said Mission 929, is about the polling stations in Tripura where the voter turnout was below 88 per cent in the last Assembly election. CEO Gitte exuded confidence that this time the voting percentage would go higher since Tripura has already sent an exemplary trend of higher polling percentage in Assembly elections.

