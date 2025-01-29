Tripura emerges as one of fastest-developing states in NE: CM Saha

Agartala, Jan 29 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that Tripura has now emerged as one of the fastest-developing states in the northeastern region.

Inaugurating the 15-day-long 35th Industries and Commerce fair at the International Fair Ground at Hapania on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the BJP government is implementing a multi-faceted plan for the overall development of the state.

“Given the way the government is working towards progress, no one can hinder Tripura’s growth. The state's average domestic product has increased significantly compared to earlier. Tripura currently ranks second in terms of per capita income among the northeastern states. The state is now advancing rapidly,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the objective of the fair is to showcase the types of products being produced in the state and to understand consumer demand.

He said: “The quality of various products manufactured in the state has improved significantly. Confidence among industrialists has also grown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the need to build this confidence, and the state government is striving to attract industrialists from outside to establish industries in Tripura.”

He added that the people of the state should also embrace an industry-oriented mindset. Adding that over time, the entrepreneurial spirit among the people has strengthened which was not the case earlier.

“Now, there is a growing belief that ‘I can do it too’,” he said.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that each individual should aim to be job creators rather than job seekers.

He said that the state government is providing various forms of assistance to empower the youth and help them become self-reliant.

“Approximately 56,000 self-help groups have already been formed. The quality of their products has significantly improved, as witnessed in the Saras Mela. Their products are now being sold in other states, further boosting their confidence,” Saha added.

A total of 576 stalls have been set up for the 15-day fair, with 354 stalls from local businesses and 144 from other states of the country.

Additionally, stalls from Afghanistan, Turkey, and Dubai have also been featured in the annual fair. This year, stalls from 17 states have been showcased at the fair, which revolves around the theme ‘Destination Tripura – Land of Opportunities.’

Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Minister of State for Industries and Commerce Brisaketu Debbarma, Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul, Director Vishwasree B, Mayor Dipak Majumder, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

