Tripura exports organic white sesame to Gujarat; 5.50 cr organic produce shipped since 2023

Agartala, Jan 2 Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday flagged off a vehicle carrying 1,000 kg of organic white sesame for Anand in Gujarat, marking another milestone in the state’s growing organic export sector.

After the flag-off ceremony, the Minister said that the consignment had been exported to Media Minds in Anand, Gujarat. He added that an additional 5,000 kg of organic white sesame would be sent to Gujarat soon, citing high demand for the produce.

According to Nath, Loknath Organic Farmer Producer Company (FPC), Dhalai Organic FPC, and Yapri Organic FPC jointly procured the sesame directly from farmers to ensure remunerative prices and enhance farmers’ income.

“The popularity of Tripura’s organic products outside the state is steadily increasing. It is encouraging that at the beginning of the New Year we can send such a consignment,” the Minister said.

He expressed gratitude to the International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) and Sheel Biotech for their crucial support in facilitating the export.

Nath said five organisations are providing training to FPCs on procurement, ensuring fair returns to farmers, and marketing agricultural produce.

“While farmers produce quality agricultural items, exporting them to states like Gujarat requires institutional support. That is why the government has promoted FPCs and service providers,” the Minister said.

He further informed that from 2023-24 till now, organic products worth Rs 5.50 crore have been exported from Tripura to other states and overseas.

“Next month, three FPCs from Tripura will participate in BioFach, the world’s leading organic food trade fair, in Germany,” Nath added.

Meanwhile, in a major step towards enhancing agricultural productivity and achieving self-sufficiency in food grain production, the Tripura Agriculture Department has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nagpur-based National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning (NBSS&LUP).

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister said that the collaboration aims to carry out in-depth research on cultivable land across several districts of the state, paving the way for sustainable farming practices and a stronger agricultural future for Tripura.

