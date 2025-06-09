Tripura farmers' income has doubled now since 2016: CM Saha

Agartala, June 9 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the farmers' income in the state has doubled since 2016.

While speaking at an administrative camp organised at Tufania Lunga Tea Garden in West Tripura’s Bamutia, the Chief Minister said that in 2016, the monthly income of farmers in the state was only Rs 6,580 and now it has increased to Rs 13,590. With agriculture being the main sector, Tripura has 4.74 lakh farmers.

“Artificial Intelligence and other latest technologies must be utilised to improve the quality and increase the productivity of crops,” he said.

“Our state has received seven national awards in the Panchayati Raj system. For the welfare of the people, the Amar Sarkar portal has been launched. Tripura is now a state where paperless governance has been implemented from the cabinet level to districts, subdivisions, and three-tier panchayats. The CM Helpline has also been launched for the convenience of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government is working towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat by ensuring that various benefits reach the last mile.

Noting that the state government has been working to provide healthy and transparent administrative systems to the people of the state, he said: “Our goal is to develop all the villages and towns of the state, and we are working in that direction. One of our main objectives is to focus on the priorities of public life. The Mukhyamantri Cha Shramik Kalyan Yojana is a significant step in this direction.”

Saha also simultaneously inaugurated awareness rallies as part of the anti-narcotics campaign, blood donation camps, legal camps, health camps, distributed agricultural equipment, and launched a tree plantation drive.

He said that the government is working to provide health services in Tripura at par with AIIMS in Delhi, and initiatives have been taken to build a 100-bed state-of-the-art eye hospital in Agartala.

He said that the ‘Proti Ghore Susashan’ (good governance to all households) programme was launched in the state on September 17, 2022.

“Through this campaign, various types of administrative facilities have been provided to about 23 lakh people. This includes benefits from various central and state government schemes. This shows how sincere this government is towards the people. People have elected us as their representatives, and that is why we are responsible to them. Solving the basic problems of the people is one of the key goals of this government,” Saha said.

He further emphasised that the government’s aim is not just to construct big buildings, but to ensure holistic development, socio-economic upliftment, improvement of roads, healthcare, education, and communication systems. “We want to develop all the villages and towns in the state. The Prime Minister has set a goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and we are also moving in that direction,” Saha added.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is working with special priorities for the development of tea workers.

“After our government came to power, we gave special importance to improving their socio-economic conditions. So far, 241 pattas (land deeds) have been distributed in the Mohanpur subdivision under the Tea Workers Welfare Project,” he added.

