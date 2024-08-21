Tripura Floods: School Holiday Declared on August 21 and 22 as Flooding Claims 7 Lives and Displaces Thousands

In view of heavy rainfall and the current situation in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced school holidays on August 21 and 22, respectively. In a post on X, the CM requested that all students, teachers, and staff stay safe and follow the instructions.

"Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st. All students, teachers, and staff are requested to stay safe and follow the instructions," said CM Manik in a post on X.

Important Announcement ⬇️



Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st. All students, teachers, and staff are requested to stay… — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 21, 2024

Torrential rainfall in the northeast has wreaked havoc since August 19, triggering landslides and flood situations in the state. At least seven people were killed, and more than 5,000 were displaced to seek shelter. Continued downpours caused many rivers to overflow, including Gomati, Muhuri, Haora and Khowai. Some rivers crossed the danger level mark.

Visuals From Tripura

The Chief Minister informed that officials of various districts, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities, are on high alert and providing assistance to the people affected by flooding and heavy rainfall in the region.

Also Read | Tripura: 3 of family among 7 killed in landslides due to heavy rainfall.

"All the official a of the district administration of various districts , NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local authorities are on high alert and have been working together to provide assistance and support to the people in the flood-affected areas," CM said.

➡️ UPDATE ON CURRENT SITUATION



All the official a of the district administration of various districts , NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local authorities are on high alert and have been working together to provide assistance and… pic.twitter.com/63FepMBDHv — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 21, 2024

"We also urge all the social organizations, NGOs and beloved citizens to remain vigilant and provide their all out support during this crisis. Your every iota of contribution can make a significant difference to the response and relief efforts," he added.

The Tripura CM said that he has spoken to Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah about the current situation in the state. He also requested the central government for assistance in the flooding areas. He further stated that Shah assured him of possible support during the crisis in the hilly state.

"Spoke to Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji and briefed him on the current situation arising out of severe flood situation. I also requested to despatch additional NDRF teams to support our response efforts," CM Manik wrote on X.

Spoke to Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji and briefed him on the current situation arising out of severe flood situation. I also requested to despatch additional NDRF teams to support our response efforts.



Hon’ble Home Minister assured me of all possible support… — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 21, 2024

"Hon’ble Home Minister assured me of all possible support during this crisis. I am grateful to him for providing all possible support to us at this hour," he stated further.